UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 1,901 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.62. 664,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

