UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $22.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $839.68. The company had a trading volume of 112,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,836. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $821.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $907.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

