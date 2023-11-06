UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

META traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,727,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,626,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $816.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

