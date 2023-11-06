UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %

ZTS stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.89 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

