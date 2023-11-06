UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,823,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,670.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.48. The stock had a trading volume of 446,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,520. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.89 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

