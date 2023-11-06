UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CME Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 58,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.72. 375,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,372,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

