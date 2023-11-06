UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 199,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

