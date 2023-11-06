UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.31. 1,766,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

