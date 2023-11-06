UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.51 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $84.74. 4,193,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,916,663. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

