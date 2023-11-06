UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.73 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.84. 1,552,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.