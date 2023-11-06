UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.34. 223,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,765. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

