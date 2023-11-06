UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $448,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,040 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 27,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.96. 4,303,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,997,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $214.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

