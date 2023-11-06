UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $6.13 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11,840.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $654.06. The company had a trading volume of 128,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,995. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $655.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $675.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.