UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,076,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,667,000 after purchasing an additional 299,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,696 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,762,000 after acquiring an additional 383,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,478,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,375. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

