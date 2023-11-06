UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. 6,453,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,169,293. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

