UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $214,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day moving average is $267.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

