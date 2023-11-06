UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $306,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Watsco by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

