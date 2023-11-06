UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.
Comcast Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 5,407,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,723,160. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
