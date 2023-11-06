UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 5,407,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,723,160. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.