UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.17. 2,675,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,215. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

