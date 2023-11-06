UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.22. 289,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.