UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 1.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $504.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,487. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.67 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

