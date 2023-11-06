UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.90 on Monday, hitting $569.80. The company had a trading volume of 532,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,403. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $252.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

