UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 659,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 215,387 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,756,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.62. 119,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.07. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $292.07 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

