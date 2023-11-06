UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 874.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 16,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

