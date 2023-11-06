UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 254 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.08. 264,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.64 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

