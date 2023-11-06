UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.67. 230,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.