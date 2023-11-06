UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. 1,489,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
