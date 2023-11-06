UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 128 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after acquiring an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

