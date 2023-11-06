UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 16,173 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 12.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $41,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. 1,477,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,510. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

