UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 20,594 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.02. 559,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.41. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.16.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

