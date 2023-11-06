UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,802 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FedEx by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FDX traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.73. The stock had a trading volume of 347,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,938. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

