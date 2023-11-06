UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 750 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Read Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,212. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.