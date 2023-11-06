UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 94 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,359. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.