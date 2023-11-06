UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $206,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,684,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of Cencora stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.76. 266,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,285. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.10 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
Cencora Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
