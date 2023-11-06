UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $254,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 489,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

