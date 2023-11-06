UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $294,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.42. 253,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,320. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.21. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.59 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

