UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 172,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

