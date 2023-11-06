UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

FTNT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.26. 6,106,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

