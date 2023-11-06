V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock traded down $6.66 on Monday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in V2X during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

