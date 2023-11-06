V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get V2X alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of VVX stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. V2X has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $56.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.95.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.