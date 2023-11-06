VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stake Lessened by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

HYEM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. 31,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,578. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

