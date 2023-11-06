Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG stock opened at $280.61 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

