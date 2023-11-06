Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $428.54. 125,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.50 and a 200-day moving average of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $308.59 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

