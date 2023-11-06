Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Raised by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,880,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,073 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

