Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Position Lifted by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,605,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 643,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

