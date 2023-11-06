Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,685,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,102,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.53. 19,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $162.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

