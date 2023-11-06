Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

