Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,852. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

