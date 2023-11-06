Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 1,506,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,667. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.