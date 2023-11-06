Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Boosted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VNQ opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.